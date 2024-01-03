Xbox Under Fire for Using AI-Generated Art in Promotional Campaign

In a recent controversy, the Xbox brand account has been accused of utilizing AI-generated art to promote indie games through its ID@Xbox label. The promotional image, which depicted a winter-themed scene with people playing in the snow alongside the Xbox logo, drew attention due to unusual black lines running throughout the image. Users noted that the lines seemed purposeless, and the Xbox logo itself was not an accurate replication of the brand’s standard text logo. Furthermore, the faces of the characters in the art appeared strange and disproportionate, indicating that they were likely generated by an AI system.

The use of AI-generated art has stirred debates within the video game industry, with concerns raised about plagiarism and potential threats to artists’ job security. Although some players and developers have publicly rejected this technology, publishers continue to explore its implementation in various aspects of game development.

Despite the backlash on social media, the Xbox brand account has not addressed the deletion of the controversial image. Artists and Xbox fans expressed disappointment with the use of AI in promotional art, highlighting the importance of supporting independent work.

However, it is worth noting that Xbox’s interest in AI extends beyond promotional art. The company recently announced a partnership with Inworld to develop AI dialogue and narrative tools, aiming to deliver a versatile AI toolset for creators in the areas of dialogue, story, and quest design. The implementation of AI in game development offers efficiencies such as automating localization, scripting, and game testing, significantly benefiting developers and potentially transforming the industry.

