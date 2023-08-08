Xavier Chollet: Pictet Clean Energy Transition Fund Focuses on Chip Companies in Clean Energy Investments

Xavier Chollet manages the Pictet Clean Energy Transition Fund, a $5.3 billion fund that primarily focuses on clean energy investments. Surprisingly, a significant portion of the fund’s assets are invested in chip companies rather than traditional green energy companies.

Chollet believes that the chip sector still has room for growth, even after experiencing a recent surge in stock prices. He points to the increasing demand for chips driven by the rise of artificial intelligence tools as a strong driver for future growth. Despite expanded valuations, Chollet argues that many of these chip companies are still undervalued compared to the S&P 500, making them attractive investments.

The Pictet Clean Energy Fund has outperformed 93% of its peers this year, delivering a return of 21% compared to the S&P 500’s return of 19%. Chollet attributes part of this success to the fund’s investments in chip companies, which are less affected by economic cycles and have high barriers to entry.

In addition to chip companies, the fund also invests in suppliers to the chip industry, such as design-software company Synopsys Inc., Applied Materials Inc., and ASML Holding NV. Chollet believes that electric cars and artificial intelligence will drive significant growth in the chip industry in the future.

While the fund has a significant holding in US stocks, its renewables exposure, accounting for 25% of the fund, is primarily based in Europe. This includes investments in solar, wind, and utility companies within the region.

As for Tesla, which is a long-term position in the fund, Chollet increased the fund’s holdings when the stock experienced a decline at the end of last year. He expects a favorable economic backdrop for the market, with cooling inflation and peaking interest rates. Chollet anticipates that lower interest rates next year will provide favorable conditions for their investments.