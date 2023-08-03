French News Agency AFP Takes Legal Action Against Twitter over Payment for News Sharing

French media organization, Agence France-Presse (AFP), has filed a lawsuit against Twitter regarding the payment for the distribution of news content. According to AFP, Twitter has explicitly refused to discuss remuneration for sharing news. The news agency has sought an injunction from a Paris court, compelling Twitter to provide the necessary information for assessing appropriate payment.

This legal dispute arises from a French copyright law called “neighboring rights,” which was implemented in 2019. The law requires digital platforms that reproduce news publishers’ work to offer payment for its distribution.

AFP strongly advocates for the adoption of neighboring rights and remains committed to ensuring fair compensation for the distribution of news content. The agency intends to employ legal measures with all relevant platforms to achieve this goal.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has responded to the lawsuit, describing it as “bizarre.” Musk argues that AFP is seeking payment for the traffic sent to their website, where they generate advertising revenue, while Twitter does not.

This legal action by AFP follows a similar move by Meta, which recently restricted news availability in Canada after the country implemented a comparable law. The Canadian legislation, similar to Australia’s model, requires tech companies to compensate media organizations for hosting Canadian news on their platforms. Meta complied with the law following royal assent.

Twitter has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

This case against Twitter for news distribution payment reflects a previous lawsuit in 2021, where Google was fined 500 million euros by the French Competition Authority for failing to negotiate compensation with the press in good faith.

In other news, Twitter’s Blue subscribers now have the option to hide their verification checkmarks if desired.