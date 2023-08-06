Wyld Networks Signs Agreement with SpaceX for Satellite Connectivity

Wyld Networks, a Terns portfolio company, has announced a partnership with SpaceX to provide satellite connectivity for its IoT and M2M applications. This collaboration will utilize SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, which already boasts a user base of over 10,000 in the United States.

Starlink, promoted by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has garnered attention for its potential to revolutionize traditional satellite internet services. Its ability to offer enhanced connectivity and address the limitations of cost and bandwidth has been well-received.

Wyld Networks’ agreement with SpaceX follows a similar deal between SpaceX and Royal Caribbean, aimed at providing reliable internet connections for cruise ship guests and crew members. These partnerships underline the growing demand and potential for Starlink to be a game-changing solution in various industries.

Elon Musk, known for his involvement in companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, has been instrumental in driving the development and promotion of Starlink. Although his ambitious vision for the service has drawn both admiration and criticism, the recent agreements with Wyld Networks and Royal Caribbean highlight the increasing interest in Starlink as a viable connectivity solution.

Wyld Networks’ decision to leverage SpaceX’s Starlink service is a significant development in the world of IoT and M2M applications. With Elon Musk continuously advocating for the service’s future success, the potential for improved satellite internet connectivity looks promising.