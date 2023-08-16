The Patch Notes for WWE 2K23 Update 1.16

The patch notes for the 1.16 update of WWE 2K23 have been released, outlining the changes and improvements that players can expect. Unlike previous major updates, this patch primarily focuses on addressing various issues rather than introducing significant new features.

One of the key additions in this update is the support for the Bad News U DLC pack, providing players with new content to enhance their gameplay experience. Additionally, the patch aims to improve saving consistency when editing divisions, ensuring a smoother process for players.

The gameplay aspect of WWE 2K23 has also been addressed in this update. Specifically, concerns that were reported regarding “The Silencer” move not consuming the signature/Finisher stock have been resolved, allowing for a more accurate and realistic gameplay experience.

In terms of the Universe mode, the patch seeks to address reported concerns about superstar duplication when creating a Mixed Gender Tag match. With this fix, players can enjoy a more seamless and immersive gameplay experience in this mode.

The release date for the 1.16 version of WWE 2K23 has not been specified, but it is expected to be available sometime in the coming week. Players are encouraged to stay updated with The Nerd Stash for more information on guides and patch notes.

WWE 2K23 is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For those interested in more patch notes, Patch 1.10 introduced new wrestlers like Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to the game.