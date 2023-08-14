Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games Announce Delay for WrestleQuest

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have jointly announced that their upcoming game, WrestleQuest, will be delayed by two weeks. Originally scheduled for release on August 8, 2023, the new release date is now set for August 22, 2023.

The decision to delay the game was made after a discovery during final checks on one of the launch platforms. It was found that players could potentially lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices. Recognizing the importance of preserving player progress in a game with hours of content, Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games decided to postpone the release to ensure a seamless gaming experience for fans.

WrestleQuest will be available on various platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game, first revealed in March 2022, combines elements of professional wrestling and RPG fantasy in a pixel art style.

Players will embark on a journey to become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, receiving assistance from a roster of wrestling legends. Some of the featured stars include “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, and Junkyard Dog.

Overall, WrestleQuest’s delay aims to provide players with a more polished and enjoyable gaming experience. Fans can now look forward to diving into the world of pro wrestling and RPG fantasy when the game launches on August 22, 2023.