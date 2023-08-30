– World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic Phase Four Patch Notes

The much-anticipated phase four of World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on its way, bringing exciting new content for players to enjoy. While an official release date has not been announced, it is speculated that the patch will be released early in October.

The highlight of phase four is the introduction of Icecrown Citadel, which will allow players to finally face off against the infamous Lich King, Arthas Menethil. Icecrown Citadel is a raid with 12 bosses spread across five different wings. Players will need to strategize and work together to overcome each challenge and ultimately bring down the Lich King.

In addition to Icecrown Citadel, the patch will also introduce three new dungeons: The Forge of Souls, Pit of Saron, and Halls of Reflection. These dungeons offer eerie atmospheres, major lore developments, and valuable loot. Running them on Heroic difficulty will provide even greater rewards.

The release of Icecrown Citadel also marks the arrival of the Shadowmourne Legendary weapon questline. Players will need to collect Shadowfrost Shards, which drop from bosses in the raid. The questline has undergone some changes, with adjustments to the drop rates and availability of Shadowfrost Shards, as well as increased accessibility to Primordial Saronite.

Another notable addition in phase four is the introduction of Titan Rune Dungeons: Defense Protocol Gamma. Details about these new dungeons are still scarce, but players can expect exciting challenges and rewards.

The user interface has also been updated with a new collections interface that conveniently gathers Pets, Mounts, and Heirloom items into one location. Most of these items can now be accessed account-wide, making it easier for players to enjoy their collections across multiple characters.

Class balance changes have been made for Hunters, Warlocks, Priests, Druids, and Shamans. Hunters now have a new skill called Trap Launcher: Explosive Trap, while certain healing spells for Druids, Priests, and Shamans have been adjusted to prioritize healing players over pets and guardians. Warlocks have seen changes to the cooldown and power of Demonic Pact, making it more balanced and allowing for smoother gameplay.

Please note that there are several bug fixes and interface errors in the patch, and the LFG tool is not functional in the PTR build.

With phase four of World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic, players can look forward to exciting new challenges, legendary quests, and valuable rewards. Get your gear ready and prepare to take on the Lich King in Icecrown Citadel.

Sources:

– World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic Phase Four Patch Notes

– Blizzard Entertainment