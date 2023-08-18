Kalimdor Cup: Rewards and Achievements

The Kalimdor Cup is an exciting event in World of Warcraft that allows players to take their favorite Dragonriding drakes across the lands of Kalimdor. Not only does it provide an adventurous experience, but it also offers various rewards and achievements for participants.

Running for a short duration of two weeks from August 15 to 28, the Kalimdor Cup features specific rewards and achievements that align with the dragon racing theme of the event. By completing all the races and quests on a single character, players can earn up to 154 Riders of Azeroth Badges. Additionally, if players wish to earn more rewards, they can complete the entire event on their alts.

The event offers a range of rewards and achievements that players can acquire. These include several racing achievements in different categories such as Dragonflight Normal, Advanced, Reverse, and Completionist. Players can strive to achieve bronze, silver, and gold in each category, showcasing their racing skills and dedication.

Participants in the Kalimdor Cup will earn Riders of Azeroth Badges, a special currency that can be used to purchase various items from the Kalimdor Cup vendor in Valdrakken. These items include Dragonriding customizations, Valdrakken Accord Insignia, and Draker Racer’s transmog pieces. Additionally, those who achieve the Kalimdor Racing Completionist: Gold will receive the prestigious title of Kalimdor Racer.

Some of the specific rewards available for purchase with Riders of Azeroth Badges include the Windborne Velocidrake with Teal Scales, Winding Slitherdrake with Curved Nose Horn or Blonde Hair, and various Draker Racer’s gear such as Shoulderpads, Helmet, Jersey, Belt, Leggings, and Boots. Players can also acquire the Valdrakken Accord Insignia.

The Kalimdor Cup is an event that offers not only thrilling dragon racing experiences but also rewarding achievements and exclusive items. So gear up and get ready to embark on a memorable adventure in the land of Kalimdor!