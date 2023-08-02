WormGPT is a language model developed by EleutherAI, based on their GPT-J technology. The creators of this large language model claim that it has the ability to generate convincing phishing emails and text messages. However, cybersecurity company SlashNext conducted tests to assess the capabilities of WormGPT and found them to be lacking.

When tasked with creating a phishing email that could potentially compromise a business, WormGPT failed to deliver satisfactory results. While it successfully avoided common grammatical and spelling mistakes typically found in phishing emails, it made other errors that would raise suspicions for a vigilant recipient. One notable mistake was the AI’s reference to a nonexistent attachment, which would likely make the receiver doubt the email’s authenticity.

These weaknesses in WormGPT’s performance indicate that it is currently not effective for malicious purposes. The creators of the model argue that mainstream AI applications, which have stronger safeguards in place, are less prone to misuse for cybercrime. This provides some reassurance against the potential misuse of AI technology.

Additionally, accessing advanced AI models that lack adequate safeguards is a challenging task, adding an extra layer of protection against their misuse. Even if these models are accessed, the underwhelming performance exhibited by WormGPT suggests that they may not pose a significant threat in their current state.

In conclusion, WormGPT, despite its claims of generating persuasive phishing emails and text messages, falls short in its capabilities. The AI model’s flaws, such as referencing non-existent attachments, make it less likely to be effectively used for malicious purposes. The presence of stronger protections in mainstream AI applications and the difficulty in gaining access to these advanced models further mitigate the risks associated with AI technology misuse.