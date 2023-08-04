CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Worldcoin: Revolutionizing Digital Identification and Finance

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Worldcoin, a nonprofit foundation co-founded by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is revolutionizing digital identification and finance through the use of iris scans and cryptocurrency. The organization aims to solve the problem of “proof of personhood” in an era of advancing artificial intelligence.

Thousands of individuals from around the world are voluntarily participating in the iris scanning process, which is used to create AI-safe proof of personhood verifications. This unique technology, initially utilized by the FBI in 2013, has attracted both anti-surveillance protests and enthusiastic participants.

Worldcoin’s reach is remarkable, with 107 locations globally conducting iris scans. In exchange for their participation, individuals receive free cryptocurrency, known as WLD. However, the availability of this digital coin varies due to local regulations, leading to uncertainty in the United States where cryptocurrency rules remain unclear.

In addition to its financial implications, Worldcoin envisions the integration of its technology into various sectors such as identity verification for voting, shopping, and banking. While the foundation emphasizes privacy and claims to operate on a “completely private” basis, concerns have been raised by authorities in France, Germany, and Kenya regarding privacy regulations.

Despite these concerns, Worldcoin’s project has sparked enthusiasm, with participants lining up to have their irises scanned. However, challenges including privacy concerns and regulatory obstacles need to be addressed for the successful implementation of this ambitious endeavor.

As Worldcoin continues to make strides in revolutionizing digital identification and finance, it remains to be seen how the organization will navigate these challenges and shape the future of AI-based proof of personhood verifications.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

