Worldcoin’s Innovative Project Aims to Address the Challenge of Distinguishing Human from AI

Worldcoin, a technology company, has recently launched a groundbreaking project to tackle the difficulty of differentiating between humans and artificial intelligence (AI) entities. The rise of advanced AI technologies has made it increasingly challenging to identify and combat spam, scams, and fraud that originate from AI-generated content.

The solution proposed by Worldcoin involves scanning individuals’ irises to create a unique digital fingerprint, known as a hash. This hash is then linked to a digital identification called a “World ID” on the blockchain. This approach allows for identity verification without disclosing the person’s real name or retaining any iris data.

To encourage participation, Worldcoin offers a sign-up bonus of 25 Worldcoins valued at $86.32. Co-founder Sam Altman envisions the potential use of World ID for securely distributing universal basic income, which could provide economic stability in the face of AI-driven job disruptions.

The physical technology used in this process is a metallic orb known as the “Orb.” Roughly the size and weight of a basketball, the Orb scans irises and stores the data. Worldcoin employs “Orb operators” to assist users in creating accounts and performing the iris scanning process. Currently, 1500 Orbs are being used in 35 cities worldwide, excluding Australia.

While Worldcoin has faced regulatory scrutiny regarding the collection of private biometric data, the company claims to have built its technology to mitigate the risk of data breaches. Despite privacy concerns, the company has already attracted 2 million users, with individuals from countries such as Kenya, India, and Hong Kong expressing interest in scanning their irises, particularly due to the financial incentives involved.

Although Australians are currently unable to participate, Worldcoin has not ruled out the possibility of introducing Orbs in Australia in the future.