Worldcoin: Merging AI and Cryptocurrency for Global Digital Identities

Worldcoin is a unique project that aims to combine artificial intelligence (AI) technology with cryptocurrency. Its goal is to establish a global network of digital identities, enabling the distinction between humans and AI robots using AI technology. Users create digital credentials called World IDs by scanning their irises with a device called an “orb.” These World IDs provide proof of personhood without revealing personal data. As a reward, users receive Worldcoin tokens.

The Worldcoin Foundation, which oversees the project, highlights that it has no owners or shareholders. It emphasizes that Worldcoin token holders will have a say in the direction of the project. Worldcoin is connected to Tools for Humanity Corp, a tech company focused on advancing a fairer economic system.

The excitement surrounding Worldcoin stems from the convergence of two popular financial trends: AI and cryptocurrency. As AI continues to grow in prominence, World ID holds increasing value in identifying humans amidst AI-powered software. The involvement of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and the founder of ChatGPT, has further boosted interest. The AI chatbot ChatGPT, introduced in 2022, captivated the public’s imagination about AI capabilities.

However, Worldcoin has faced controversy and scrutiny. Criticism has arisen from compensating participants outside the US and other excluded countries with tokens. Questions have been raised about deceptive practices in recruiting participants and concerns regarding the collection of biometric data, potentially violating privacy laws in some jurisdictions. Worldcoin has also dealt with security issues such as theft of login credentials and illicit sales of World IDs. It claims to have implemented security enhancements in response.

As of the end of July, over 2.1 million digital identities had been registered with Worldcoin, although the majority were issued prior to the official launch. Worldcoin token prices experienced volatility but had a market capitalization of $267 million as of July 31.

Worldcoin is led by Sam Altman, a well-known entrepreneur and investor affiliated with OpenAI, Y Combinator, and successful startups like Airbnb and Stripe.

Due to regulatory uncertainties surrounding cryptocurrencies, Worldcoin tokens are not available in the US. Many crypto projects have chosen to bypass the US market as regulators and lawmakers grapple with defining the classification of different coins as securities. The legal case involving Ripple Labs Inc.’s XRP token has further complicated matters, leaving the status of various cryptocurrencies unresolved.