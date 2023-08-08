Worldcoin: A New Blockchain-Based Identity and Financial Network

Worldcoin, a project founded by Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT, has gained significant attention, attracting over 2.2 million people. Participants in the project undergo iris scans to obtain a digital ID, and in certain countries, they receive free cryptocurrency. The aim of Worldcoin is to establish a blockchain-based identity and financial network.

Since its launch, Worldcoin’s native coin, WLD, has maintained a steady price range of $2 to $2.50, avoiding volatility. However, the investor community remains divided on the prospects of Worldcoin.

Worldcoin plans to release a total of 10 billion tokens into the market over the next 15 years. Currently, 120 million tokens are in circulation, accounting for approximately 1.2% of the planned future supply.

Experts are intrigued by Worldcoin’s proposal to develop a digital ID system based on “proof of personhood.” Notable investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, have backed the project. While other startups are also exploring blockchain-based digital identity systems, none have reached the scale of Worldcoin.

Worldcoin believes that digital identity verification will become increasingly important as AI bots become more prevalent. However, its regulatory status remains uncertain. Data regulators in Germany have been investigating Worldcoin since November 2020, and the company recently received an order to cease iris scanning operations in Kenya due to concerns over public safety.

Worldcoin claims to prioritize user privacy, stating that its ID system is designed for anonymous actions. It emphasizes that no personal data is disclosed by default and that biometric images are not shared with Worldcoin unless explicitly chosen by the user. The project collaborates with regulatory bodies to address compliance issues.

Investors are advised to exercise caution considering the regulatory uncertainties. While Worldcoin has garnered attention and interest, it is primarily attracting retail investors at this stage, as the uncertain regulatory classification may dissuade institutional players. Nevertheless, Worldcoin’s ambitious vision and the support it has received make it an intriguing project to monitor.