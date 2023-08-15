The Race to the Moon’s South Pole: Russia, India, and Japan Compete for Lunar Exploration

Russia and India are competing in a race to land their probes on the south pole of the Moon, while Japan plans to join them with its own mission. The goal is to explore the untapped resources of the Moon, particularly the search for water.

Russia’s Luna-25 probe is set to land between August 21 and 24, followed closely by India’s Chandrayaan-3 on August 23 or 24. The race for who reaches the Moon first will come down to a matter of days or even hours. Russia’s main advantage is its spacecraft’s ability to withstand the harsh conditions of the south pole for a year or longer. The landing site, north of the Boguslavsky crater, is believed to have a high probability of containing water.

India, on the other hand, aims to learn from its previous failures and successfully land its probe this time. Chandrayaan-3 will carry fewer scientific instruments compared to Russia’s probe but will have a small mobile vehicle called Pragyan to explore the terrain near the landing site and analyze soil and rock composition.

Meanwhile, Japan plans to launch its Slim mission on August 26, which will aim to land far from the pole in the Moon’s equatorial zones.

The ultimate goal of the lunar exploration race is the crewed mission to the Moon, spearheaded by the United States and its allies. Though the launch of Russia’s Luna-25 mission was successful, the head of NASA, Bill Nelson, ensured that the dates for the manned Artemis 2 and 3 missions remain unchanged, despite setbacks such as the explosion of SpaceX’s Starship rocket during testing.

The exploration of the Moon’s south pole holds great potential for discovering water and other resources. However, the challenges in harnessing these resources for fuel, breathable oxygen, and drinkable water are significant. The missions by Russia, India, and Japan will pave the way for future lunar exploration and provide valuable data for planning future missions.