The World Health Assembly Passes Resolution on Drowning Prevention

The World Health Assembly (WHA) has recently passed its first-ever resolution on drowning prevention, shedding light on the alarming statistic that over 2.5 million people have drowned in the last decade. The resolution specifically highlights that children aged 1 to 9 are at the highest risk of drowning.

In 2016, the Weitzman family had a near-drowning incident involving their young boys at a country club pool in Tel Aviv. This personal experience led Sam Weitzman, who was familiar with deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) technology used for security detection, to explore its potential applications in pool safety.

In response, Weitzman left his finance job and founded Deep Innovations in 2017, with a focus on developing PoolScout. PoolScout utilizes vision-based analytics and cloud-native AI to detect and differentiate between toddlers, pets, and other objects in and near the pool. It alerts users through a smartphone app and alarm unit when potentially unsafe situations, like an unattended toddler in the pool area, are detected.

To ensure affordability, PoolScout was designed as a cloud-based system. Weitzman collaborated with US swimming pool equipment manufacturers to bring the product to market. The wireless version, PoolScout Wifi, includes a Wi-Fi camera that can detect pets and send notifications if they enter the pool area or water.

Starting at around $300, PoolScout offers optional advanced features through a subscription. Deep Innovations’ proprietary ScoutX computer vision platform, the foundation of PoolScout, is also being deployed in other industries.

Originally registered in the UK, Deep Innovations conducts its R&D operations in Tel Aviv and is now expanding its team in the US. They released PoolScout Pro, a professionally installed wired camera and alarm kit, in September 2022. The new version, PoolScout Wi-Fi, which features an easy-to-install Wi-Fi camera and wireless alarm unit, is available on Deep Innovations’ website, Amazon, and through selected home security and pool distributors in the US, Gulf states, and will soon be available in Australia and Israel.

In the evolving field of drowning prevention solutions, the Mylo AI “virtual lifeguard” by Coral Smart Pool is another noteworthy example. Priced at approximately $1,500, Mylo utilizes computer vision and movement analysis, both above and underwater, to alert individuals of potential drowning risks.