A Comprehensive Review of Plant Diversity Effects on Arthropod Communities

In a recent paper published in The Quarterly Review of Biology, researchers conducted an extensive analysis of 23 quantitative syntheses on the effects of plant diversity on arthropod communities. The study aimed to identify key drivers of herbivory and unravel the consensus and incongruence among these syntheses.

The researchers found that plant diversity consistently attracts more abundant and diverse predator communities. Herbivore diversity tends to increase in response to plant diversity treatments, while herbivore abundance and plant damage generally decrease. However, the outcomes are complex and depend on factors such as ecosystem, scale, and specialization of herbivores.

The study also highlighted the importance of spatial context in understanding the impacts of plant diversity on different trophic levels. Studies conducted at larger spatial scales often show diluted effects on herbivores but conflicting effects on predators. Plant arrangement, such as alternating rows of crops or surrounding crop fields with floral borders, can also influence the populations of pests and their predators.

The authors conducted a historical review of the past three decades of syntheses, examining the approaches, scopes, and findings across trophic levels. They identified consistent patterns and explored mechanisms that explain the incongruence between syntheses. The study also provides a chronological and conceptual history of the 23 meta-analyses and global syntheses of plant diversity effects, highlighting major developments in this field.

Overall, the review emphasizes the potential of diversifying plant communities for enhancing the resilience of managed ecosystems. However, the authors caution that the outcomes of plant diversity for herbivorous insects are not generalizable due to the conflicting results found in the meta-analyses. Therefore, further research is needed to better understand the mechanisms underlying the variation in outcomes.

This comprehensive analysis opens up avenues for stronger and more precise recommendations on how to leverage biodiversity to promote the delivery of ecosystem services. Fine-tuning the management of biodiversity will be essential in designing sustainable agriculture solutions that support both high plant productivity and diverse plant-arthropod communities.

Sources:

– K. D. Holmes et al, A Guide to 23 Global Syntheses of Plant Diversity Effects: Unpacking Consensus and Incongruence across Trophic Levels, The Quarterly Review of Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1086/726687

– University of Chicago