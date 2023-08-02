Global Workforce Management Market to Reach $9,391 Million by 2027

The global workforce management market is projected to reach a value of $9,391 million by 2027, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This growth is primarily driven by factors such as digital transformation, remote work trends, and the demand for automation.

Workforce management solutions are being increasingly adopted by corporate executives to optimize workforce operations and schedule tasks based on importance and employee availability. This is crucial for companies operating in highly competitive markets as it improves operational efficiency and provides a competitive edge.

The workforce management market is divided into on-premises and cloud deployment modes. In 2019, cloud-based solutions dominated the market due to their flexibility, scalability, and easy access to data. Cloud technology enables the development of applications that offer high-volume data storage and accessibility from anywhere and at any time. The pay-as-you-go model and competitive advantage of cloud-based workforce management solutions are expected to continue driving their dominance in the market.

Trends in workforce management include the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions that provide real-time updates, remote access, and integration with HR and operational systems. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are also revolutionizing workforce management practices by enabling optimized scheduling and time tracking. The shift towards remote work is fueling the demand for mobile workforce management solutions, which allow employees to access schedules and communicate with supervisors easily.

Key players in the workforce management market include ADP, Infor, IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, Verint Systems Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software, LLC. These companies have implemented strategies such as business expansion and partnerships to meet the increasing demand for cloud-based workforce management products.

Overall, the workforce management market is experiencing significant growth due to the digital transformation of businesses, the rise of remote work, and the need for automation to enhance operational efficiency in workforce operations.