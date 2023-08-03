Workflow Automation: Enhancing Marketing Efforts and Meeting Consumer Expectations

Workflow automation, or robotic process automation (RPA), is a mature form of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows software to perform repetitive tasks without human intervention. It has been utilized since the 1990s and has expanded beyond just automated testing of user interfaces.

The applications of workflow automation are extensive, ranging from automating routine tasks like data entry to routing requests between roles, tasks, teams, or systems. Its greatest advantage lies in its ability to streamline highly repetitive functions that would otherwise consume a significant amount of time.

From a marketing and customer experience perspective, workflow automation and RPA offer numerous benefits. They can be utilized for lead scoring and segmentation, automating messages and communications, and facilitating coordination among internal teams for complex campaigns.

As AI technologies continue to improve, there are even more opportunities for growth in workflow automation. Marketers can explore areas such as improved automation and internal orchestration, automated responses to customer service requests, lead qualification automation, automated report generation, and automated annotations to customer records.

However, it is crucial for marketing teams to exercise caution when adopting or increasing automation usage. Overengineering automation can result in inflexibility and create frustrating experiences for customers trapped in automated systems. Maintaining transparency and regularly revisiting automations to ensure they still serve the organization and customers effectively is essential.

Despite its long history, workflow automation will continue to experience ongoing innovations in the months and years ahead. Organizations that implement workflow automation intelligently can enhance their marketing efforts and meet the rising expectations of consumers.