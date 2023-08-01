Workers at Solid State Books Ratify First Union Contract

Workers at Solid State Books, a bookstore located in Washington, D.C., have unanimously voted to ratify their first union contract. The decision came after employees heard about the successful unionization of their counterparts at Politics and Prose, another D.C. bookstore belonging to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400.

The negotiation process for Solid State workers was completed in a remarkably short period of 17 days. Kiara Martinez, a bookseller at Solid State Books and member of the negotiating committee, expressed gratitude to the employees at Politics and Prose for their support. Martinez stated, “We got here quickly, and we owe that in large part to our union siblings at Politics and Prose.”

While the workers are proud of their achievements, they understand that their journey has only just begun. By ratifying their first union contract, they hope to serve as an inspiration to other workers who may be considering unionization.

This successful unionization effort at Solid State Books sheds light on the growing trend of retail workers advocating for improved working conditions and fair treatment. The sense of solidarity among workers in the retail industry is evident as they support one another and work collectively to enhance their rights.

As retail workers continue to unite and fight for better labor conditions, the industry may experience further changes and improvements. The unionization of Solid State Books represents a step forward in the ongoing movement towards fair treatment and stronger workplace rights.