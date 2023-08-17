CityLife

Wordle Tips and Tricks

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
It’s Thursday, and that means there’s a new Wordle puzzle waiting for you to solve. If you prefer to figure it out on your own, keep reading for some clues, tips, and strategies to assist you.

Wordle was originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner. It quickly gained popularity, and now thousands of people around the world play it every day. There are even fan-created versions like Squabble, Heardle, Dordle, and Quordle.

The best starting word for Wordle is the one that brings you joy. However, if you want to be strategic, choose a word that includes at least two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

The Wordle archive used to be available to play anytime, but it has since been taken down at the request of the New York Times, who acquired the game.

Wordle isn’t actually getting harder over time. However, if you want a challenge, you can turn on Hard Mode.

Occasionally, Wordle may accept two different answers per day. This is due to changes made by the New York Times. To avoid confusion, it’s a good idea to refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

The answer to today’s Wordle is a 5-letter word starting with the letter A.

The solution to Wordle #789 is AMISS. If you didn’t guess it, don’t worry. There will be a new Wordle tomorrow to challenge your brain, and we’ll be here to guide you with more hints.

