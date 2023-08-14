New Wordle Tips and Tricks

We’re here with some tips and tricks to help you solve the latest Wordle puzzle. Originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift, Wordle has become a worldwide phenomenon played by thousands of people daily. There are also fan-created versions like Squabble, Heardle, Dordle, and Quordle.

The New York Times purchased Wordle due to its popularity, and even TikTok creators live stream themselves playing. If you’re looking for the solution to August 14’s Wordle, it’s “SNAKY.”

When starting a Wordle puzzle, choose a word that has at least two vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N. This can help you find the solution more quickly.

The Wordle archive, previously available to everyone, has been taken down at the request of the New York Times. However, Wordle’s difficulty level hasn’t increased since its inception. If you’re up for a challenge, you can try Wordle’s Hard Mode.

Occasionally, Wordle may accept two different answers. This is due to changes made by the New York Times, which has its own updated word list. To avoid confusion, refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

For today’s Wordle, the answer is a 5-letter word starting with the letter S. There isn’t a double letter in today’s solution.

Don’t worry if you couldn’t guess today’s Wordle correctly. There will be a new puzzle tomorrow for you to enjoy and challenge yourself with. Keep an eye out for more helpful hints from us.