Women at Higher Risk of Job Losses Due to AI Advancements

US research has shown that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are more likely to result in women losing their jobs. AI offers benefits such as simplifying professional tasks, but it also poses a threat of eliminating low-paid jobs that are primarily occupied by women.

A recent analysis conducted by McKinsey, a consulting firm, explored US labor market trends until 2030. The report reveals that women are 1.5 times more likely than men to have to change jobs in the next seven years. This is because women are highly represented in low-paid occupations, which face a higher risk of automation.

For instance, office support and customer service roles in the US are expected to lose millions of jobs by 2030 (around 3.7 million and 2 million, respectively), with a significant presence of women in these sectors. Additionally, Black and Hispanic workers will also be impacted as they are concentrated in shrinking occupations within customer service, food services, and production work.

Jobs involving repetitive tasks, data collection, and basic data processing are easily replaceable by AI systems. Workers in these vulnerable jobs are up to 14 times more likely to have to change professions compared to their higher-paid counterparts in the transportation, construction, and healthcare sectors. To successfully transition to better-paying jobs, individuals will require additional skills, as approximately 12 million occupational shifts are expected by 2030.

While certain sectors will continue to experience job losses, other fields are predicted to benefit from the widespread adoption of AI. The report suggests that generative AI will enhance the work of STEM, creative, business, and legal professionals instead of significantly eliminating jobs in these fields.