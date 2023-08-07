Woman Offers Free Rent in Exchange for Roommate/Lover on Craigslist

A woman from New York has garnered attention on social media with her unconventional request posted on Craigslist’s real estate page. Seeking a roommate/lover, she is offering the first 60 days of rent for free. While the personals section may be gone, she claims it lives on in the real estate section.

The woman, who describes herself as an athletic and curvy widow, owns a spacious 5-bedroom house in Angleton, TX. She is specifically looking for someone who loves cats and has a connection to Italian, Israeli, or Jewish heritage. The monthly rate for the room is set at $550 and includes utilities, internet, and Netflix.

In her post, the woman mentions that she is willing to take care of the cleaning and cooking as long as the applicant buys the food. The final rent amount will be determined after six months. She also expresses a preference for a roommate with brown or black hair.

The woman places strong emphasis on a “high libido” and is seeking someone who is open to morning and night lovemaking. However, she does require that potential roommates have no serious criminal backgrounds, abstain from illegal drugs, and refrain from taking psychiatric medications.

While it remains uncertain whether or not the woman will find the roommate/lover she desires, her post has sparked extensive discussion on social media.