Woman Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Stabbing Incident

RCMP have confirmed that a woman has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing incident at a residence on Louis Bull First Nation, which is located south of Edmonton. The incident was reported to authorities on Sunday when they received information about a stabbing and discovered the body of a deceased man at the scene.

The identity of the accused has not been disclosed, and the motive behind the stabbing remains unknown as the investigation is still ongoing. Authorities are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

