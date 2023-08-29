Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.15 Patch Notes – Bug Fixes and Adjustments

Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has received a new update, version 1.15 (PS5 version 1.015), which brings various bug fixes and adjustments to the game. The update, also known as version 1.40, aims to enhance the gaming experience by addressing several issues reported by players.

One of the key adjustments made in this update is an increase in the amount of Morale Points that can be acquired during battles with enemies in the optional battlefield called “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.” This adjustment allows players to earn more Morale Points, enhancing their abilities and strategies during battles.

The update also includes major bug fixes. One such fix addresses a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash during multiplayer sessions while fighting the boss Demonized Lu Bu. Another bug that caused crashes during fights with the boss Demonized Dian Wei has also been resolved. Additionally, a bug that would crash the game during certain procedures within Character Creation has been fixed.

Furthermore, the update addresses issues related to specific in-game boss battles. The bug causing the boss Yan Liang to endlessly repeat certain actions has been eliminated. Players can now acquire Genuine Qi, Coppers, and Morale Points upon defeating the boss Blindfolded Boy in the optional battlefield “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”

Lastly, the update resolves a bug that unintentionally allowed players running different versions of the game (Ver1.120 and Ver1.130) to match with each other in multiplayer sessions. This fix ensures that players with compatible game versions can play together without any issues.

Overall, the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.15 brings significant improvements to the game, addressing various bugs and enhancing the multiplayer experience. Team Ninja continues to work on providing a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience for their players.

Source: Team Ninja