Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Second DLC “Conqueror of Jiangdong” Launches on September 27

Publisher Koei Tecmo Games and developer Team NINJA have announced that the second downloadable content (DLC) for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, titled “Conqueror of Jiangdong,” will be released on September 27.

As previously announced, this DLC will introduce a variety of new content to the game, including a new weapon type, a new story, new missions, a new difficulty level, new enemies, a new Divine Beast, new equipment levels and rarities, and new end-game content.

The specific details of the downloadable content will be revealed at a later date.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Additionally, it is included in Xbox Game Pass.

With the release of the “Conqueror of Jiangdong” DLC, players can look forward to an expanded and enhanced gaming experience in the world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Sources:

– Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Source Article

– Koei Tecmo Games: Source Article

– Team NINJA: Source Article

Note: URLs have been removed from the sources.