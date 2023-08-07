Magic: The Gathering Announces Exciting Crossovers and Game Sets

Wizards of the Coast has unveiled the eagerly anticipated lineup for the next sets in the beloved card game, Magic: The Gathering. At the GenCon 2023 30th Anniversary Panel, the publisher surprised fans with news of upcoming collaborations with popular video game franchises.

One of the crossovers revealed is the Fallout-themed set, set to launch in March 2024. This expansion will include a collection of Commander Decks that heavily feature the familiar post-apocalyptic wasteland theme. Players can expect a mixture of new and reprinted cards to enhance their gameplay experience.

Following the Fallout crossover, Magic: The Gathering will give the Assassin’s Creed franchise the full treatment. The crossover, similar to the Universes Beyond crossover for The Lord of the Rings, will feature booster sets, commander decks, and gift bundles. Scheduled for release in July 2024, the Assassin’s Creed set will showcase new and reprinted cards with stunning artwork.

In addition to these exciting crossovers, Magic: The Gathering will introduce several in-universe game sets throughout 2024. Ravnica Remastered will take players back to the Ravnica setting and reprint cards from 2005. The Murders at Karlov Manor game set will offer a thrilling murder-mystery theme and include a standalone crossover with the classic board game Clue. Outlaws of Thunder Junction hints at a thrilling cowboy-themed set, while Bloomburrow will charm players with its adorable animal theme. Lastly, Duskmourn will immerse players in the mysteries of a haunted house.

Looking ahead, Wizards of the Coast also announced future projects, including a Final Fantasy crossover set planned for release in 2025. While details are currently scarce, this set is expected to encompass the entire history of the franchise, from its origins to popular titles like Final Fantasy 7 and the newly-released Final Fantasy XVI. Fans can anticipate booster sets and decks as part of this highly anticipated crossover.

Stay tuned for more information on these exciting Magic: The Gathering crossover sets as it becomes available. For those interested in catching up on the latest announcements, the Wizards of the Coast GenCon Panel is available to watch on YouTube.