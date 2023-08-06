Wizards of the Coast Addresses AI Use in Artwork Creation

Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of Dungeons & Dragons, has issued a statement regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation of artwork for the upcoming book, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. The company admits that they were previously unaware that the artist utilized AI in the process but has since discussed the matter with the artist and clarified that AI will not be employed in future projects.

In light of this incident, Wizards of the Coast plans to revise their artist guidelines, explicitly prohibiting the use of AI art generation in the development of Dungeons & Dragons art. The aim is to ensure that all artwork associated with the game is purely the result of human creativity and effort.

The artist at the center of the controversy, Ilya Shkipin, initially mentioned the use of AI in his process but subsequently removed those statements. Shkipin now explains that AI was only employed to generate certain details or enhance painted elements in the illustrations for Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.

While the use of AI in the creation of art remains a subject of ongoing debate, Wizards of the Coast is determined to take measures to prevent its utilization in future projects. This decision underscores their commitment to maintaining the integrity of their artwork and reinforcing the focus on human craftsmanship within the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

As the publisher continues to prioritize the artistic contributions of talented individuals, they will ensure that AI remains excluded from the creative process while upholding the essence of the game’s aesthetics and storytelling.