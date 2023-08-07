Controversy Arises Over AI-Generated Art in Dungeons & Dragons Companion Book

Wizards of the Coast, the company responsible for the popular tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), has found itself engulfed in controversy. Fans on Twitter noticed that the latest D&D companion book, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, contained artwork that appeared to be generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

In response to the backlash, Wizards of the Coast released a statement through the D&D Beyond Twitter profile. They stated that they were unaware of AI being used in the creation of the art and have updated their guidelines to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future. The company made it clear that they do not support the use of AI in artwork and will be revising their processes and artist guidelines accordingly.

The artist responsible for the AI-generated art, Ilya Shkipin, initially admitted in a now-deleted tweet that AI was used to “generate certain details or polish and editing.” However, the artist claimed that the images were not entirely created using AI.

Despite the artist’s efforts to address the issue, members of the D&D community expressed their dissatisfaction with the use of AI-generated art. Some fans even went as far as threatening to boycott the book and recommending other tabletop roleplaying games instead. As a result, fans requested that the book be released for free as a gesture of goodwill.

In an attempt to rectify the situation, the artist announced that they are collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to rework the art for the book. It remains uncertain whether the reworked art will be included in the initial print of Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, set to be released on August 15. However, it is possible that digital versions of the book may feature the updated art.

Wizards of the Coast has made it clear that they do not want AI to be used in future artwork and will take measures to ensure that their guidelines are updated to reflect this stance.