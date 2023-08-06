Wizards of the Coast Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Magic: The Gathering with Exciting Collaborations and New Releases

Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, recently commemorated the 30th anniversary of their immensely popular card game, Magic: The Gathering, at Gen Con. With a worldwide fanbase of over 50 million players, Magic has established itself as a juggernaut in the gaming industry.

To celebrate this milestone, Wizards of the Coast thrilled attendees with the announcement of several exciting collaborations and upcoming releases. One of the most notable collaborations is with Ubisoft, where they will be bringing the world of Assassin’s Creed into the Magic: The Gathering universe. This partnership aims to combine the strategic gameplay of Magic with the fictional settings and characters from the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Additionally, Wizards of the Coast revealed a collaboration with Bethesda Softworks, introducing the iconic gaming franchise, Fallout, to Magic: The Gathering. By launching ready-to-play Fallout-themed Commander Decks, players will have the opportunity to experience the post-nuclear, alternate reality world of Fallout within the Magic gameplay.

Furthermore, Wizards of the Coast announced their collaboration with Square Enix to bring the beloved Final Fantasy series to Magic: The Gathering. This set will encompass each main Final Fantasy game, allowing players to immerse themselves in the highly imaginative and popular video game franchise.

Alongside these collaborations, Wizards of the Coast also shared details about their own upcoming releases. The Wilds of Eldraine set was introduced as the beginning of a new multiyear story arc within Magic’s vast multiverse. Additionally, they announced a Doctor Who-themed set, as well as sets inspired by Ixalan, Ravnica, and Thunder Junction.

With these collaborations and new releases, Wizards of the Coast aims to continue providing an array of unique and memorable gameplay experiences for both longtime fans and newcomers to the game. Magic: The Gathering remains at the forefront of the industry, captivating millions of players worldwide with its rich gameplay and ever-expanding universe.