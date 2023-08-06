Wizards of the Coast Updates Artist Guidelines to Prohibit AI-Generated Art in Dungeons & Dragons

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), has made an announcement that it will be revising its artist guidelines to explicitly forbid the use of illustrations created with generative AI tools. This decision comes in response to fans of the game who noticed signs of AI-generated images in the upcoming sourcebook called “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.”

The artist responsible for these controversial illustrations is Ilya Shkipin, who is known for his work on NFT marketplaces. Shkipin openly admitted on Twitter that he utilized AI tools to improve and refine his original artwork. Nevertheless, he later deleted his tweets and confirmed that the illustrations for “Glory of the Giants” will be redone.

In light of the controversy, a representative from Wizards of the Coast stated that they are in the process of revising their procedures and updating their artist guidelines to explicitly state that artists should not employ AI art generation in the creation of D&D artwork. The use of generative AI tools in art has raised discussions about creativity, originality, and ethical implications, further blurring the boundaries between art and artificial intelligence.

“Glory of the Giants” is a sourcebook that delves into the society and ecology of giants within the world of D&D. It introduces new monsters, treasures, and adventures centered around giants. The physical book will be available on August 15, while the e-book version can already be obtained from the D&D Beyond digital storefront.

Fans expressed their concerns regarding the art in “Glory of the Giants” after noticing various issues, including illustrations with misshapen hands and feet. This controversy is the latest among a series of controversies for Wizards of the Coast, following their retraction of third-party licensing agreements earlier this year.

In other D&D-related news, the highly anticipated video game “Baldur’s Gate 3” by Larian Studios recently entered its full launch period and has received an overwhelmingly positive response, attracting a significant number of players since its release.