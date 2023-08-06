Expansions Based on Popular Franchises Coming to Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast has announced that Magic: The Gathering will be receiving expansions based on popular franchises such as Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, and Final Fantasy. These expansions are part of the game’s Universes Beyond expansion, which involves collaborations with various brands.

The Fallout expansion is set to be released in the first quarter of 2023, followed by the Assassin’s Creed expansion in the third quarter of the same year. Beyond 2024, a set based on the Final Fantasy franchise will also make its debut in the game.

While specific details about the products included in these expansions have not been revealed, it is expected that they will feature traditional booster packs and collectible boxes with promotional cards. It is worth noting that Final Fantasy already has its own collectible card game published by Square Enix.

In addition to the upcoming expansions, Wizards of the Coast has recently launched a set based on The Lord of the Rings. This set introduced a special card known as “The One Ring,” which was printed only once. The card has gained significant value, with reports suggesting that rapper Post Malone may have purchased it, although the exact price remains unknown.