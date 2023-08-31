Wizard with a Gun: A Magical Co-op Survival Game

Summary: Wizard with a Gun is a thrilling online co-op sandbox rogue-like survival game developed by Galvanic Games. Unveil the mysteries of a magic-infused wilderness as you work together with friends to conquer dangerous creatures and solve challenging puzzles. With a wide range of weapons at your disposal, players can customize and outfit their wizards for the ultimate adventure. The game is set to be released on October 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

Wizard with a Gun, developed by Galvanic Games, offers gamers an exciting co-op experience set in a mystical world. Players are tasked with exploring a wilderness imbued with powerful magic, as they encounter thrilling mysteries and formidable foes along the way. By teaming up with friends, adventurers will unravel the secrets of this enchanting realm and vanquish dangerous creatures that stand in their path.

Central to the gameplay is the collection, crafting, and outfitting of wizards with an impressive arsenal of weapons. A variety of tools and equipment can be gathered to enhance your magical abilities, enabling you to combat enemies more effectively. With each playthrough being a rogue-like experience, the game offers a fresh and unpredictable adventure every time.

Players will find themselves captivated by the visually stunning landscapes, which serve as the backdrop for this captivating world. Packed with vibrant colors and intricate details, the game immerses players in a magical realm teeming with life.

Wizard with a Gun is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on October 17. Whether you choose to embark on the adventure solo or team up with friends, this co-op survival game promises to deliver an exhilarating experience filled with mystical wonders and thrilling battles.

