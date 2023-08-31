Wizard with a Gun Launching on October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Switch

Devolver Digital and Galvanic Games have announced that the cooperative sandbox survival game, Wizard with a Gun, will be launching on October 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. The game will also be coming to Switch at a later date. The price for the game will be $24.99.

Wizard with a Gun is set in a magical wilderness filled with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Players can embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft, and outfit their wizard as they explore the unknown. The game offers magical weapon customization, allowing players to collect resources and craft unique enchanted ammunition for their arsenal of guns. Combining different elements can result in surprising effects that alter the shot, blast radius, and even the status of the targeted creature.

The game also features customizable whimsical wizards, with players able to create their own unique wardrobe, including robes, hats, armor, and accessories. The world of Wizard with a Gun consists of randomly generated biomes, such as deserts, swamps, tundra, and prairies, all floating together through space and time after the world was fractured. Players can reset the world and discover new layouts of familiar lands by unleashing cosmic power from the safety of their tower.

Wizard with a Gun supports cooperative play, allowing players to team up with up to four other wizards to combine resources, magic, and creativity in tower building. However, players can also choose to go it alone or watch as everything burns down together. The game offers systemic gameplay, encouraging players to experiment with new spell combinations and observe their effects on enemies and the world.

A PC demo of Wizard with a Gun is currently available for a limited time. Pre-orders of the game include “The Noble Wizard Pack,” which includes various cosmetic charms for the Gunmancer.

Sources:

– Gematsu (Cooperative sandbox Survival): https://www.gematsu.com/genres/survival

– Gematsu (Wizard with a Gun): https://www.gematsu.com/games/wizard-with-a-gun

– Gematsu (PlayStation 5): https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/playstation/ps5

– Gematsu (Xbox Series): https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/xbox/xbox-series

– Gematsu (PC): https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/pc

– Gematsu (Switch): https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/nintendo/switch

– Gematsu (Devolver Digital): https://www.gematsu.com/companies/devolver-digital

– Gematsu (Galvanic Games): https://www.gematsu.com/companies/galvanic-games