Withings Introduces BeamO: A Revolutionary Health Monitoring Device

Withings, a pioneer in health technology, has unveiled its latest innovation, the BeamO. Priced at $249.95, the BeamO is a cutting-edge multiscope that integrates several essential health monitoring functions into a single device. This revolutionary gadget measures body temperature, performs electrocardiograms (EKG), monitors blood oxygen levels, and works as a stethoscope to assess heart and lung health.

The BeamO showcases a sleek design reminiscent of Withings’ other contactless thermometers, but with additional features such as photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, electrodes, a digital stethoscope, and an improved infrared temperature sensor. PPG sensors, commonly found in smartwatches, utilize green LED light to measure heart rate by illuminating the skin. The device also includes electrodes that enable EKG readings for the detection of atrial fibrillation.

One of the most notable features of the BeamO is its integration of a stethoscope. By incorporating a piezoelectric disc, the device captures acoustic noise from the chest or back and converts it into an electric signal, replicating the functionality of electronic stethoscopes. Users can listen to the audio directly through a USB-C to headphone jack adapter and transmit it to the Withings app or stream it during telehealth sessions.

While the BeamO combines multiple health measurement capabilities within a single device, it is important to note that individual components such as thermometers, stethoscopes, and pulse oximeters are already available in the market. However, Withings’ innovation lies in its ability to consolidate all these functions into a portable device suitable for family use.

Although the BeamO is set to hit the market in June this year, it is subject to FDA clearance. Withings has experienced occasional delays in obtaining FDA approval for its health tech devices in the past. Nonetheless, the company remains committed to expanding its at-home health platform.

