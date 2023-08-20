NASA’s Mobile Launch Platform Returns to Launch Pad for Artemis II Mission Preparations

NASA’s repaired and upgraded mobile launch platform has been moved back to its launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center, marking the transition from refurbishment after the Artemis I mission to preparations for the Artemis II mission—the first flight with astronauts as part of the Moon program. The launch platform, which sustained more damage than expected during the first launch of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, has undergone repairs and modifications over the last few months to prepare for its next use on Artemis II.

The work on the launch platform is now largely complete, and it has been transported back to Launch Complex 39B for testing. If all goes well, NASA will declare the structure ready for stacking of the SLS Moon rocket for Artemis II. The $1 billion launch platform will be used for the first three Artemis missions, while a separate, larger, and more expensive tower is being built for missions starting with Artemis IV in the late 2020s.

Artemis II, the second mission, will see four astronauts travel to the vicinity of the Moon for a 10-day loop around its far side. They will be riding inside NASA’s Orion spacecraft, marking the first time humans have traveled near the Moon since 1972. The success of the Artemis II test flight will pave the way for more ambitious flights, including planned human landings at the south pole and the construction of a mini-space station called Gateway in lunar orbit.

The preparations for the Artemis II mission are currently slightly behind schedule, with a potential slip into 2025. However, NASA is still aiming for a launch in November 2024 and is looking for efficiencies in the launch campaign to counter delays in the readiness of the Orion spacecraft. The timeline for the next year includes testing of the mobile launcher, arrival of pre-fueled solid rocket booster segments, stacking of the solid rocket boosters, and stacking of the core stage and the interim cryogenic propulsion stage.

The launch campaign planning hinges on when the Orion spacecraft will be ready to be lifted atop the SLS rocket. NASA’s plan is to stack the rocket in the assembly building while fueling and preparations for the Orion spacecraft are carried out separately. Once the complete rocket undergoes the necessary fueling tests, it will be ready for launch.

Although there are challenges and uncertainties in the planning process, NASA is dedicated to achieving a successful Artemis II mission and continuing the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish sustainable lunar exploration.