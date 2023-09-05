New Technology Allows Young People to Experience Better Hearing

Artificial intelligence (AI) is often seen as a source of concern for the future, but there are ways in which it can improve people’s lives. One such example is the use of AI in the field of hearing aids. For individuals with hearing loss, AI-powered hearing aids can provide a solution to regain their essential sense.

Paul Belting, a hearing aid user, emphasizes the impact of hearing loss, stating that individuals with hearing difficulties are missing out on more than they realize. Belting himself initially resisted getting a hearing test and would pretend to hear during business meetings. However, he eventually opted for nearly undetectable hearing aids, which has greatly improved his ability to experience sound.

Hearing loss is not limited to older individuals. Brandon Sawalich, CEO of Starkey, reveals that even teenagers are experiencing hearing loss, often due to prolonged use of earpods. Encouraging young people, as well as individuals of all ages, to wear hearing aids has been a significant challenge due to the stigma associated with hearing loss. Starkey, however, aims to change this perception with the help of AI.

Starkey’s Genesis AI hearing aids are not just for older individuals; they can also function as personal assistants. These AI-powered devices can enhance the quality of what the wearer hears while also providing features such as phone connectivity, music playback, and even accidental fall detection. The AI hearing aids constantly analyze the environment, adjusting settings appropriate to the situation.

Furthermore, these AI devices have the potential for future health monitoring capabilities, such as predicting falls. Starkey leaders envision a future where AI hearing aids provide wearers with enhanced abilities while still preserving human empathy and care. The goal is to attract younger individuals to use these devices, and the strategy seems to be working, as younger individuals are already showing interest in the technology.

AI-powered hearing aids are proving to be a transformative development, allowing individuals with hearing loss, regardless of age, to improve their quality of life and participate more fully in the world of sound.

Sources:

– “AI-Powered Hearing Aids: An Alternative Solution for Individuals with Hearing Loss” by [Author Name]

– “AI and Hearing Aids” by [Author Name]