Wipro Invests Billions in AI and Launches Wipro ai360

Indian multinational corporation, Wipro, has announced a billion-dollar investment plan in artificial intelligence (AI) and the launch of Wipro ai360, an AI-first innovation ecosystem.

Wipro Chairman, Rishad Premji, took to Twitter to stress the significance of AI, comparing its current state to the emergence of mobile phones in 2007. He believes ignoring AI would be a grave mistake and has received positive feedback from users who agree with his sentiments.

In their annual report, Premji highlights the belief that the next decade will be dominated by AI. Wipro has been investing in AI capabilities to leverage its power internally and develop solutions for their clients. They recognize the substantial impact AI will have on professional, personal, and social aspects of life.

To ensure responsible usage of AI, Wipro is implementing strong guardrails and governance models internally and externally. This commitment reflects the company’s moral center and sense of purpose.

The aim of Wipro ai360 is to integrate AI into every platform, tool, and solution used by the company and offered to clients. The ecosystem seeks to unlock value, enhance productivity, and explore commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, emphasizes that AI is a rapidly evolving field, especially with the advent of generative AI. This new era is expected to bring profound changes to all industries, including business models, work practices, and challenges.

Wipro is ready for the AI-driven future, with their ai360 ecosystem placing responsible AI operations as a core element of their work. Their approach aims to empower their talent pool and ensure AI is integrated across all operations, processes, and client solutions.