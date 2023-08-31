Introducing Wings Lifestyle’s First Laptop Series: The Nuvobook

Wings Lifestyle, a well-known Indian brand recognized for its audio and smartwatch products, is venturing into the laptop market with the launch of its first laptop series, the Nuvobook. Set to be released in mid-September, the Nuvobook series will be exclusively available on Flipkart, catering to various customer segments, from students to gamers to creators.

The Nuvobook series will comprise four models: S1, S2, V1, and Pro. Each model will be equipped with Intel Core 11th Gen processors, Full HD displays, 65W type-C charging, a battery life of up to 10 hours, and the recently unveiled Windows 11 operating system.

In terms of design, the laptops will showcase a sleek aluminum alloy build and offer vibrant color options. The Nuvobook Pro, the premium model in the series, will feature additional perks such as a backlit keyboard and a 180-degree hinge.

The entry-level models, the Nuvobook S1 and S2, will sport a 15.6″ FHD screen, an Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. These models are ideal for general productivity tasks, browsing, and entertainment purposes.

The Nuvobook V1 falls in the mid-range category, offering a 15.6″ FHD display, a Core i5 11th Gen processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. As for the high-end option, the Nuvobook Pro, it boasts a 14″ FHD display, a Core i7 11th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Wings Lifestyle’s goal is to provide affordable, high-quality, and locally-produced laptops to the Indian youth, aligning with the Make in India initiative and promoting local manufacturing. The brand aims to combine style and performance, delivering a holistic laptop experience that suits the modern lifestyle of Indian users.

Further details regarding the Wings Nuvobook series will be revealed in the upcoming days. Co-founder of Wings, Nishit Sharma, emphasized that the laptops will uphold the brand’s core values of offering top-notch products at affordable prices. Additionally, he announced that the laptops will be 100% Made in India starting in November, with collaborations already established with local manufacturers to achieve this goal.

Sources:

Wings Lifestyle

Flipkart