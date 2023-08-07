Windup Minds Raises $1.6 Million for Virtual Pet Games in VR and MR

Seattle and Los Angeles-based game studio Windup Minds has secured $1.6 million in pre-seed funding to develop virtual pet games in virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR). The studio, formed by industry veterans from companies such as Oculus, Electronic Arts, and Bungie, aims to revolutionize player interaction with virtual creatures by utilizing the latest animal cognition understanding and emergent gameplay.

Windup Minds plans to create games for various VR/MR platforms, with a focus on redefining the way players engage with virtual companions. CEO Bernard Yee believes that virtual pets are a perfect fit for mixed reality, as they can create a sense of being part of the player’s family. By taking virtual pets into virtual reality, players can bond with them and participate in fun activities. Yee expects high consumer demand for virtual pets, citing the popularity of games like Nintendogs and Tamagotchis.

The team at Windup Minds has considerable experience in developing VR experiences and contributing to renowned game franchises. They aim to bring the physicality and realism that made toys like Tamagotchis and AIBO robot dogs popular to the virtual pet genre. Windup Minds believes that extended reality (XR) technology, including VR and MR, can bridge the gap by creating emotional connections with three-dimensional characters that feel as real as any pet.

The pre-seed funding round was led by The Venture Reality Fund, Acequia Capital, and New Leaf Ventures, with participation from industry leaders such as Nate Mitchell (founder, Oculus), Eden Chen (founder, Pragma; Riot Games), James Gwertzman (founder, Playfab; PopCap/EA), and others. Windup Minds’ vision is to create virtual companions that learn and grow with players, offering experiences that go beyond entertainment and provide deeper meaning.