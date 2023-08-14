KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Competition: Win a Framework Laptop!

The upcoming release of KDE Plasma 6 is generating excitement, and to celebrate, there is a Wallpaper Competition underway. The grand prize is a Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition, which is sure to attract a lot of participants.

Framework, the hardware vendor, has generously donated this highly sought-after prize. Their support is appreciated by the community.

To ensure fairness and originality, there are a few rules for entries. Submissions must be original works created specifically for this contest and released under the CC-BY-SA-4.0 license. Art generated using AI will not be accepted.

The minimum required size for wallpapers is 3840×2160, though a preferred size of 5120×2880 is encouraged. Vertical wallpapers should have a minimum resolution of 1080×2280.

Participants are allowed to submit up to three wallpapers. Entries can be made publicly in the related Discuss category or privately via email to the designated address.

Each submission should include the wallpaper itself, its name, and optionally a dark mode version and a vertical version.

If requested, participants must be able to provide the source files used to create the wallpaper in a non-proprietary format, such as SVG, .blend, .kra, or .xcf.

It is essential to note that any submission containing inappropriate content, including racism, sexism, or demeaning material, will be immediately removed and disqualified.

The competition will run for the next three months, providing ample time for designers to showcase their creations.

For full details and further information, please refer to the original source of this article. Will you be participating in this exciting contest?