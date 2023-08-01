WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. Develops Hybrid-Augmented Intelligent System

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has announced the development of a hybrid-augmented intelligent system based on cognitive computing. This system combines perceptual units to model the human sensory system and cognitive units to model the human cognitive system. By connecting these units, the system can collect information, learn, reason, and make decisions.

The technology is expected to be applied in various fields such as complex decision-making, intelligent control, and intelligent perception, to create AI systems with human-like cognitive abilities.

Cognitive computing combines various AI technologies such as neural networks, deep learning, fuzzy logic, and evolutionary algorithms to form a powerful framework for intelligent processing. The hybrid-augmented intelligent system combines human and machine features, allowing it to handle a wider range of tasks and achieve more artificially intelligent outcomes.

This model also promotes cooperation and communication between humans and Agents.

The intelligent system has applications in healthcare, finance, transportation, and more. In the medical field, it can assist doctors in making accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. In finance, it can help with risk forecasts and investment decisions. In autonomous driving, it can enhance vehicles’ decision-making processes. In customer service, it can better understand customer needs and provide appropriate solutions.

WiMi’s hybrid-augmented intelligent system integrates technologies from cognitive science, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. It simulates the human thinking process, enhancing comprehension and collaboration. The system is highly intelligent, adaptable, and capable of personalized intelligent services. It analyzes and mines big data while ensuring data security. It also supports multi-modal interaction for a better user experience.

WiMi’s cognitive computing-based hybrid-augmented intelligence system combines human and computer intelligence to achieve efficient decision-making and processing. It has extensive applications in human-computer interaction, the Internet of Things, smart home, smart medical care, and smart transportation.