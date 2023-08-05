Cross Country Healthcare Q3 2023 Earnings Revised Down by William Blair Analysts

Analysts at William Blair have revised their earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter of 2023. The new forecast predicts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share, down from the previous estimate of $0.53. The stock received an “Outperform” rating from William Blair.

The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. According to William Blair’s report, the firm also provided estimates for the company’s future earnings. They projected earnings of $0.44 per share for Q4 2023, $2.38 per share for FY2023, $0.48 per share for Q1 2024, $0.51 per share for Q2 2024, $0.51 per share for Q3 2024, and $0.54 per share for Q4 2024.

Cross Country Healthcare recently reported its quarterly earnings, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The company earned $0.69 per share for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $540.70 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million.

Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same period last year. The company had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Despite a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” three analysts rated the stock a hold and four gave it a buy rating.

Cross Country Healthcare’s stock price opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $20.35 and $40.12.

Large institutional investors have made modifications to their holdings of Cross Country Healthcare. Dark Forest Capital Management LP and Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired stakes in the company, while US Bancorp DE and Point72 Hong Kong Ltd made new positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. also obtained a stake in Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare provides talent management and consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. These segments provide various workforce solutions and staffing services, including temporary and permanent placements, managed services, education healthcare services, and more.