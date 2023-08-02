Will Robots Dominate Humans? ChatGPT Weighs In

ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, has offered its perspective on the potential domination of robots over humans. According to ChatGPT, there is currently no solid evidence to suggest that robots will take control of the world in the near future. The notion of robots ruling the world predominantly exists in science fiction rather than reality.

While concerns about the impact of AI on the economy and employment are valid, it is important to note that the extent of AI automation’s influence is not yet clear. A study conducted by Goldman Sachs reveals that approximately two-thirds of jobs are currently at risk of being exposed to some form of AI automation. Moreover, it is estimated that AI could potentially replace up to one-fourth of existing jobs.

To delve deeper into this topic, MPR News has organized a discussion about AI and its role in the future of work. The conversation will include perspectives from a Minneapolis business that integrates AI into its workflow as well as an AI researcher. The aim is to encourage listeners to actively participate by sharing their own experiences with AI in the workplace and discussing how AI is being considered within their respective industries or businesses.

Although the debate on whether robots will ultimately dominate humans may persist, it is crucial to acknowledge that AI is already leaving its mark on various sectors of the economy. Understanding the implications of AI and developing suitable adaptation strategies for individuals and industries will be key as we move forward.