A Bright New Comet to be Seen in September

A Japanese amateur astronomer, Hideo Nishimura, has discovered a new comet, officially cataloged as C/2023 P1 (Nishimura). This marks Nishimura’s third comet discovery, with his previous discoveries being Comet Nakamura-Nishimura-Machholz (C/1994 N1) and Comet Nishimura (C/2021 O1).

The newly discovered comet is currently in the constellation of Gemini the Twins and is shining at magnitude +10.4, making it 40 times fainter than a star on the threshold of naked-eye visibility. However, calculations show that the comet is rapidly approaching both the Earth and the sun. On September 12, it will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 77.9 million miles (125.3 million km), and five days later, it will reach perihelion, its closest approach to the sun, at a distance of 20.92 million miles (33.66 million km).

Since its discovery, the comet has been steadily brightening. It has already increased in brightness tenfold, with veteran comet observer Carl Hergenrother reporting a magnitude of +7.9. According to comet expert Seiichi Yoshida, comet Nishimura could reach second magnitude in brightness, comparable to Polaris, the North Star, on September 17. However, it will become increasingly difficult to see the comet after the first week of September.

To view the comet, observers will need to rise early in the morning, between one and a half to two hours before sunrise. Good binoculars or a telescope will be necessary since the comet is not yet bright enough to be seen with the naked eye. A dark sky, away from any bright lights, and knowledge of the comet’s nightly path through the constellations will also be helpful.

On August 26, observers can use the bright stars Pollux and Castor in the constellation of Gemini to guide them towards the comet. From August 26 to September 4, the comet will pass through the stars of Cancer the Crab, before moving across the top of the asterism known as “The Sickle” in Leo the Lion from September 5 onwards.

As the comet gets closer to the sun, it will appear lower in the sky each morning. By September 9, it will be just above the horizon as the twilight sky brightens. On September 12, it may be visible but will be siting above the horizon and may be difficult to see due to twilight and low-altitude haze. This will likely be the last opportunity to observe the comet.

