Netflix Offers Exciting New Year’s Eve Countdowns for Families

Netflix is once again providing families with the perfect way to celebrate New Year’s Eve from the comforts of home. With a variety of countdown options available on both Netflix and YouTube, parents can put their kids to bed early while still enjoying the excitement of ringing in the new year.

While Netflix has yet to announce if they will release any new countdowns for 2024, there are already plenty of options to choose from. With short, family-friendly videos featuring beloved characters from shows like Word Party, Beat Bugs, Puffin Rock, Skylanders Academy, and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the most popular countdowns is the Skylander’s Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Additionally, Netflix has released several countdowns on their YouTube page, including the 2017 and 2019 New Year’s Eve Countdowns as well as the Larva Island: 2021 New Year’s Eve Countdown.

The best part is that you don’t even need an active Netflix subscription to watch these countdown videos. They are all available for streaming on YouTube, making it accessible to everyone.

So, this New Year’s Eve, gather the family together, grab some popcorn, and get ready for a fun-filled countdown that will bring joy and excitement to the whole household. With Netflix’s selection of countdowns, you can create lasting memories while celebrating the start of 2024.

FAQs

Can I watch the Netflix countdown videos without a subscription?

Yes, all of the countdown videos are available to stream on YouTube, so you don’t need a Netflix subscription to enjoy them.

Will Netflix release any new countdowns for 2024?

Netflix has not made any announcements regarding new countdowns for 2024. However, you can check their New Year’s Eve Countdown Collection page on December 31st to see if they add any additional options.

What are some of the popular countdown options available?

Some of the popular countdown options include Skylander’s Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown, the 2017 and 2019 New Year’s Eve Countdowns, and the Larva Island: 2021 New Year’s Eve Countdown. These videos feature characters from various Netflix shows and are available for streaming on YouTube.