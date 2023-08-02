As investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that AI could replace 300 million jobs worldwide and a survey shows that 55% of US architects are concerned about being replaced by AI, the debate about the impact of AI in the field of architecture continues. Some believe that AI’s ability to think for itself poses a significant threat to architects’ jobs. However, others are not convinced that such a drastic change will happen in the near future. They argue that while AI may be able to carry out more tasks as technology advances, the human touch and unique vision of architects cannot be replaced.

Those who oppose the idea of AI taking over architecture also highlight that people tend to prefer craftsmanship and human-made designs rather than soulless buildings created efficiently by AI. Additionally, they believe that climate change and global economic collapse are more pressing concerns for the architecture profession than AI.

The impact of AI on architects’ jobs remains uncertain, with a range of opinions in the discussion.

Morphogenesis Completes World’s Largest Office Building in India

Designed by Morphogenesis, the Surat Diamond Bourse in India has become the world’s largest office building, surpassing the Pentagon. With a size of 660,000 square meters, the building serves as a “city within a city” for the diamond trading community. Opinions about the project are divided, with some considering it a sculptural masterpiece, while others criticize it as a monstrosity or an architectural disaster. The design’s relationship to the diamond trade is also a subject of debate. Despite differing opinions, the project generates a discussion on the value and aesthetics of the building.

SOM Unveils Black Terracotta Office Block in New York

SOM’s 28&7 office building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood garners attention and appreciation for its black-glazed terracotta cladding. The building, designed to blend with its surroundings while maintaining a modern look, is seen as cool, elegant, and respectful of the context by many commenters. Some believe it complements the nearby masonry-clad structures, while others draw comparisons to Herzog & de Meuron’s 253 40 Bond residential building. Overall, the design of SOM’s office block receives positive feedback, capturing the essence of New York architecture.