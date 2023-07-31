Will Artificial Intelligence Be the Next Tech Bubble?

In 2023, there is a growing excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) that resembles the hype of the dot-com era in 1999. The question now is whether AI will follow a similar path and become an expensive bubble. Analysts at Bernstein Research are examining historical instances of hype and investment to explore this possibility.

One concern is the potential volatility in the hardware market. Hardware vendors, like Sun Microsystems during the dot-com era, often face extreme swings in demand. Nvidia, which is currently experiencing unprecedented growth, is compared to this historical pattern. However, the analysts raise the question of whether the current rush to invest in AI hardware is sustainable, as much of the demand for servers during the dot-com era came from unviable startups.

Another example is the telecom buildout in the 1990s, where companies rushed to build fiber networks ahead of demand, resulting in excessive capacity and underutilization. The tech and telecom bubbles that followed had a lasting impact, with only a few top tech companies from that time regaining their peak market cap. Microsoft and IBM were exceptions, as they were not involved in the fiber buildout.

These historical comparisons serve as a cautionary tale for the AI industry. While AI has tremendous potential, analysts are questioning whether the current frenzy of hardware and service investments will lead to a sustainable market or an eventual bubble. Major players like Microsoft and Google show interest in AI, presenting significant growth opportunities. However, the long-term scalability and user adoption of AI applications remain uncertain.

Overall, the question of whether AI will be the next tech bubble is still up for debate. While there is significant potential for growth, investors and businesses need to navigate carefully and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.