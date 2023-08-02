A Satellite Captures Burn Scar of Cross-Border Wildfire

A satellite has captured the extensive burn scar left behind by the Eagle Bluff wildfire, which affected both the United States and Canada. The fire originated in Washington state and quickly spread across the border into British Columbia. It ravaged an area of approximately 30 square kilometers and prompted immediate evacuations.

Residents of the heavily impacted town of Osoyoos were permitted to return home after several days. However, the wildfire situation remains critical in both countries. Canada has witnessed an exceptionally destructive wildfire season, with numerous blazes engulfing vast areas. Authorities warn that this could be the country’s most severe wildfire season on record.

In the United States, there are currently 67 large fires burning across nine states, including California, Oregon, and Montana. California’s Mojave National Preserve is grappling with the York Fire, now the state’s largest blaze of the year. Firefighters are diligently working to contain the fire, which has already consumed over 128 square miles of land.

Both countries attribute the surge in wildfires to the climate crisis resulting from fossil fuel emissions. Higher temperatures and drier conditions have significantly increased the susceptibility of landscapes to ignition. As a response, international firefighters have teamed up with local crews to combat these blazes, undertaking extensive efforts to contain them.

Efforts to fight the wildfires are ongoing, as authorities recognize the urgency of the situation. Although the burn scar serves as a stark reminder of the destruction caused by these fires, the collaboration between firefighters from around the world is vital in minimizing further damage and bringing the wildfires under control.