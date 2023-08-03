Wildfire Smoke from Canada Impacting Our Skies

Wildfire smoke from Canada has become a familiar presence in our summer skies, and recent days have been no exception. Our area has experienced multiple instances of smoke drifting into our region, with smoky conditions expected to persist throughout the afternoon.

Satellite imagery has allowed us to track the movement of the smoke, revealing a plume that has caused fluctuations in our air quality. Yesterday, the heaviest smoke swept into the Great Lakes area, leading to milky skies across Michigan. Despite not having air quality alerts, we still experienced smoky conditions in the afternoon.

As of this morning, the central and southeastern parts of Michigan are seeing the highest concentration of wildfire smoke. Fortunately, no air quality alerts are forecasted for today, although smoky skies may continue into the evening. However, this episode of wildfire smoke is not expected to last long, as most of it is likely to clear out of the area by tonight or tomorrow.

By tomorrow evening, we can expect clearer skies, with the smoke dissipating. The source of this summer’s wildfire smoke has been a subject of curiosity. Initially, hazardous conditions in the northeast were caused by wildfires near the Great Lakes in June. Currently, the smoke appears to be originating from the northwest, carried by the jet stream towards our region. The most concentrated wildfires and smoke can be found near the Idaho/Canada border, although fires are still active in parts of the northwest.

As we continue to monitor the situation, it is important to stay informed about any updates regarding air quality and wildfire activity in our area. Taking necessary precautions, such as limiting outdoor activities and ensuring indoor spaces are well-ventilated, can help mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke on our health and well-being.